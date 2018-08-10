Nicki Minaj Finally Drops Long-Awaited ‘Queen’ Album & Fans Can’t Get Enough Of All 19 Tracks

Today’s the day! Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ album is finally here, and we’re dishing on the best tracks, and the craziest fan reactions so far!

It’s a good day to be a Barbie. Nicki Minaj’s highly anticipated Queen album is finally here! Following a long back and forth battle at solidifying her release date, and battling some clearance issues, the 19 track album did not disappoint. After taking a listen, fans of the 35-year-old rapper are shook! “THESE BIT**ES DONT RAP LIKE YOU DO # QUEEN @ NICKIMINAJ YOU ARE THE ALPHA, OMEGA, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN! OH GAWDDDD THANK GOD FOR NICKI MINAJ MAN,” one stan said on Twitter. Another especially impressed fan couldn’t even hold back excitement before getting through all of the songs. “OK BUT THIS ALBUM IS FIRE SO FAR OMG!!! IM SO PROUD OF YOU NICKI.”

As her fourth studio album, Minaj took the time to perfect Queen down to the last minute. She tapped into her A-list social circle for her long list of collabs on the album, which includes Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Future, and more. On intro track “Ganja Burns,” Nicki shows a more personal side of herself, and takes a verse to talk about her sexuality. “I done fasted and prayed, had to cleanse my body//Abstaining from sex, had to zen my body//I ain’t giving, so don’t ask, I don’t lend my body,” she spits. But don’t worry – the rapper included plenty of her classic party tracks as well. She goes hard on track 17, “Miami,” which serves as a sure-fire way to get friends up and dancing.

Queen marks the rapper’s first album release since The Pinkprint back in 2014, but the journey to completing the new record wasn’t easy. Nicki had to flip flop on her release date several times! After pushing her forthcoming album back from mid June to early August, Nicki once again changed the date to August 17. Clearly, the rapper ironed out the wrinkles in any pending issues though, and ultimately dropped the full project on Friday August 10, just in time for fans to bump it all weekend long!

Despite a few road blocks, Nicki’s hard work clearly paid off, and fans are thoroughly impressed with the new album. Listen to all 19 tracks above and form your own opinon!