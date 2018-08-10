Nicki Minaj Denies Throwing Shade On New Song ‘Barbie Dreams’: ‘This Isn’t A Diss’ Song

She’s calling out every dude in rap with a specific insult, but Nicki Minaj swears ‘Barbie Dreams’ isn’t a diss track! Nicki explained why fans shouldn’t worry on Twitter!

Don’t call Nicki Minaj‘s new song “Barbie Dreams” a diss track, please! The queen herself took to Twitter to clear the air after fans couldn’t stop talking about all the famous names she checked. “I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN,” Nicki tweeted. You could see why people would be mistaken, though. Her lines about Drake are pretty scathing: “Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh*t/ But I don’t know if the p***y wet or if he’s crying and sh*t”. Cold!

Like Nicki said, though, it’s all in good fun. It’s an homage to Biggie‘s classic track “Just Playing (Dreams)” — “Shout out to the Notorious B.I.G., RIP,” Nicki said during her Queen Radio broadcast earlier today. “You are still inspiring rappers every day.” Essentially, Nicki’s going after every rapper (and one football player) and taking them down a peg. But if any of the dudes are taking it seriously… well, they don’t know their rap history!

“Barbie Dreams” also functions as an update on her 2007 track “Dreams ’07”, which was featured on her early mixtape Playtime Is Over. Nicki’s been in the game much longer, and there a lot more famous guys to rap about this time around!

I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2018

Some more choice callouts from “Barbie Dreams” — “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him/ ‘I used to pray for times like this,’ Face ass when I f**uck him,” she raps about ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. As for recent rumored love Eminem, he gets “Em, cop the barbie dream house then you can play the part/ I ain’t tryin’ to bust it open in a trailer park”. Damn! The lines about DJ Khaled and 50 Cent are particularly brutal, too. Listen to the track HERE.