Nicki Minaj Drags Drake, Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill, & More In Powerful ‘Queen’ Diss Track ‘Barbie Dreams’

Watch out! NO ONE is safe on Nicki Minaj’s scathing diss track from her brand-new album release, ‘Queen’.

The long-awaited follow-up to Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is here, and since physical fighting is no way for a ‘Queen’ to conduct herself, Nicki Minaj is packing punches between song lyrics. On the 19 track album, Nicki took some not so subtle shots at her haters, in lyrics honest enough only she could get away with. On “Barbie Dreams,” arguably the most vicious on the album, Nicki takes shots at Drake, 31, Desiigner, 21, Meek Mill, 31, Karrueche Tran, 30, Fetty Wap, 27, and more! “Go and make sure Karrueche okay though//Heard she think I’m tryna give the coochie to Quavo” Nicki raps on the track. Damn Nicki, she went there.

“I remember when I used to have a crush on Special Ed//Shoutout Desiigner, ’cause he made it out of special ed,” she spits in the next verse. “I’mma give that…Future thirty//Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking,” she also says. We need to know – what did Khaled do to royally piss Nicki off?! Even her longtime pal Drake wasn’t safe. “And I would’ve had that Odell Beckham banging the cake//’Til I saw him hopping out of cars dancing to Drake,” she says. Nicki has NO remorse when calling out Young Thug at one point. “Used to f**k with Young Thug, I ain’t addressing this s**t//I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses.” Umm, what?! Unsurprisingly, the rapper referenced her ex Meek as well. “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to dump him//I used to pray for times like this.”

Nicki has been know to tear her haters apart through her songs. Remember her vicious Remy-Ma directed diss track “No Frauds”? On the 2017 vicious one-off single, she told the world how she really felt about Remy. “I woulda helped you out that pit you fell in//I am the generous queen! Ask Ms. Ellen//Tried to drop “Another One”, you was itchin’ to scrap//You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped.” she spit. While Remy was somehow safe on “Barbie Dreams,” others weren’t so lucky.

@NICKIMINAJ I need an explanation for Barbie Dreams cause sis you have us all SHOOK — Khadijah (@dijj0225) August 10, 2018

Fans can hardly even believe all the tea spilled on the track! “I need an explanation for Barbie Dreams cause sis you have us all SHOOK,” said one fan of the rapper. With 18 more tracks of brilliance behind “Barbie Dreams,” it looks like Nicki wont be issuing any apologies anytime soon.