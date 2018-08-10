Meek Mill’s Fans Drag Him On Instagram After Nicki Minaj Claims He’s Slipping Into Her DMs

Meek Mill’s fans are hammering him over Nicki Minaj’s claims in her song ‘Barbie Dreams’ that he’s slipping into his ex’s DM’s. We’ve got their epic shade.

Nicki Minaj went scorched earth on both her friends and enemies on her new song “Barbie Dreams.” She went hard on ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, accusing the 31-year-old of creeping in her DM’s even though they broke up in early 2017. In her tune off her new album Queen, she raps “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him/I used to pray for times like this/Face ass when I f**k him.” Now fans are dragging the Philly rhyme master for getting played by his ex.

He posted a photo on Instagram on Aug. 10 after the song dropped looking confused, with his hand on his forehead looking like he’d been hit by some seriously bad news. “Girl she dragged chewed and spit you” one fan wrote in the comments while another gave him the advice “Honestly bro fade her.” One person told him “You better respond to Nicki” while another questioned “WHYYYYY SHE WILDIN LIKE THAT.” Another added “Man you took another L.”

What’s crazy is that after dissing Meek in her song, she actually liked his IG post within an hour of him posting it. “Nicki liked his pic 🌚 hopefully they get back together,” one hopeful fan wrote while another scolded her “@nickiminaj u petty for liking.” Tons of fans noticed that Nicki was a fan of the pic, with people adding comments like “Nicki liked 😂😂😂❤” and “NICKI LIKED THISSS IM CRYINGGGG.”

Nicki denied being mean spirited in the song, which name checked everyone from Drake to DJ Khaled. “I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN,” Nicki tweeted.

Nicki was totally the girl of Meek’s dreams, so when their two-year relationship fell apart he was heartbroken. Six months after their split he told Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio’s Cosmic Kev that, “It was a win. I got Nicki when I was…like, I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk Nicki Minaj—remember I had the rap about it? I bagged that. So, that was a win of course.”