The pageant is almost here, and Mama June is getting anxious in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 10 episode of ‘From Not To Hot.’ Mama June is also worried that Geno’s not going to show up!

Mama June, 39, is getting a little bit of pageant fright! In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Mama June: From Not To Hot, the reality star reveals to her sister that she’s “nervous as sh*t” about the pageant. But she’s not the only one who is nervous. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, is getting antsy as well. Honey Boo Boo asks her aunt Doe Doe whether Mama June’s new boyfriend, Geno, is coming. No one has heard from him.

“I can’t believe the pageant is going to start soon,” Honey Boo Boo says. “All I need is Geno here. Where could he be?” Honey Boo Boo asks her mom whether or not Geno is going to there any time soon. “It’s OK. We got this,” Mama June assures her daughter. “You don’t need to be nervous. He’s going to be here. I promise.”

Honey Boo Boo wants Geno at the pageant because he always knows what to say to make both her and Mama June feel better. “He’s not ever going to let you down, and he hasn’t let you down yet, has he? In all the time we’ve been together,” Mama June continues. Let’s hope Geno shows up in the end! Honey Boo Boo would be crushed!

The synopsis for the Aug. 10 episode reads: “As pageant show time approaches, a frightening emergency sends Alana running for a medic! Meanwhile, Mama struggles to squeeze into her pageant dress and Jennifer shows up looking for revenge. Panic strikes when the curtains open!” Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.