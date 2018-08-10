Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Takes A Turn As Friend Leaves In A Stretcher — See Shocking Pics

A night meant to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s birthday turned terrifying when one of her friends had to leave the party in the back of an ambulance! What happened? And, is she okay?

An unidentified blonde woman was seen being wheeled out Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party at the Delilah restaurant and nightclub on Aug. 9, according to Daily Mail. The mystery woman, referred to as “a friend of Kylie” by the publication, was seen “with blackened feet and bruises on her face.” She was loaded, face down, into the back of a waiting ambulance as Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and her close friend Sophia Hutchins, 22, watched on. As to whom exactly the woman was, what happened to her, and her current condition – that remains a mystery. Here’s hoping she’s okay.

Caitlyn’s attendance at Kylie’s birthday party was pretty incredible, considering it’s not everyday that she and Kylie hang out. The two did reunite earlier in the month in honor of Kylie’s new Instagram filter. “What the hell’s an Instagram filter?” Caitlyn said, acting like the older parent who “just doesn’t get” this newfangled technology. Fans were more taken by Kylie’s lips, as she’s removed all her filters and has gone back to a more natural look.

Speaking of happy reunions, Kylie and Caitlyn weren’t the only two estranged Keeping Up with the Kardashians who have hung out recently. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, 35, were spotted sitting side-by-side at Kylie’s 21st birthday party. It was Kim Kardashian, 37, who spilled the tea on this reunion, one that happened after Kourt kicked Younes Bendjima, 25, to the curb over his alleged cheating. “Oh, just like an old married couple,” Kim said. “On your phones.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 34, hinted it would a “dream” if Kourt and Scott were to get back together. Where was Sofia Richie in all this? She was at Nobu in West Hollywood, having dinner for one. Sofia is well aware that “all of a sudden, Scott and Kourtney have been talking more frequently,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and she’s become “less secure” that her and Scott’s love is going to last. Does that mean that along with this mystery woman, Sofia’s relationship is also in need of emergency help? So much drama surrounding one single birthday party.