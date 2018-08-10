Kylie Jenner Disses Tristan Thompson By Excluding Him From Birthday Family Mural

Ouch! As far as disses go, this one is pretty dang savage. Click here to find out who Kylie chose to feature in her birthday mural over Khloe’s baby daddy!

Man, Kylie Jenner — tell Tristan Thompson how you really feel! Sometimes actions speak louder than words, and Kylie’s opinion on the 27-year-old basketball player who cheated on her older sis was made impossibly loud and clear at her 21st birthday bash last night. Tristan may be the father of KJ’s niece, True Thompson, but that didn’t stop her from excluding him from the family mural featured at her party. Being MIA might not have been such a big deal, but we bet the fact that Kylie chose to include Kendall Jenner‘s brand new BF Ben Simmons, as well as Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, made the diss hurt a little extra. That’s like rubbing salt in the wound!

It’s no secret why Kylie would have an issue with Tristan. The Cavaliers player did notoriously cheat on pregnant Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April, and she’s not the only one in the family to make her dislike of the guy clear. Kim Kardashian has issues with him as well. “Kim is counting down the days ’til Khloe gets her sh*t together and kicks Tristan to the curb,” a source close to the Kardashian fam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows it isn’t going to work out between them, and that it’s only a matter of time before Khloe comes to her senses.” And with Kylie’s conscious decision to keep Tristan out of her special mural, it seems like she feels the same way about Khloe’s S.O.

But was the diss was a little too savage? Tristan may have made big mistakes in the past, but it’s not like Scott was a perfect angel during his on-again, off-again relationship with Kourt.

Whatever the case, it was Kylie’s special day and the birthday girl gets to call the shots at her own party, right? Whether that means making a couple of outfit changes or showcasing a super selective mural, that’s her call!