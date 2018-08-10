Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday on August 9, and all of her sisters looked absolutely stunning at her big party. Plus, see the hottest looks from the biggest movie premieres this week!

Kylie Jenner looked like a barbie with newly platinum hair, wearing a short pink satin dress with a twisted top by DUNDAS D5 and a $148,000 Martin Katz ring for her big 21st birthday party. Kim Kardashian also wore hot pink, showing off her 119-pound figure, and Kourtney Kardashian looked sexy in a purple mini dress at the lavish August 9 party. But Kylie’s birthday wasn’t the only major event this week! Jessica Alba was stunning in Dior at NYLON’s 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards, held in NYC on August 8.

Constance Wu was a vision in a silver Ralph & Russo dress at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere on August 7. Reese Witherspoon wore Monique Lhuillier for the Shine On With Reese TV show premiere in Los Angeles on August 6. Holland Roden arrived at the premiere of The Meg in Los Angeles on Monday, August 6 wearing a satin look by Azzi & Osta. Roden rocked red pants accented with an oversized sculpted floral ruffle along with a blush crop top. Bachelorette Becca Kufrin rocked a hot pink dress doing press in NYC on August 7 after her big engagement on the Bachelorette finale. Earlier in the day, she wore a light pink dress on Good Morning America — it’s clearly one of her favorite colors!

Also at The Meg premiere, Ruby Rose was stunning in a yellow Prabal Gurung gown. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore Stella McCartney at The Meg premiere and looked totally chic. Patrick Ta used Maybelline makeup for Rosie’s sultry eye look. “Using the NEW Maybelline New York Sodapop Palette, apply the shade Rootbeer in the crease with a fluffy brush and blend upwards,” Patrick told us. “Then, apply the shade Cola Float to the outer crease to add more depth. Next, mix the shades Rootbeer and Cola Float all over the lid to achieve a smokey eye. Apply the same two shadows along the lower lash line to amplify the eyes. Finally, apply Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Mascara in Very Black to coat your lashes.”