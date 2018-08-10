In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 12 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe and Kim try to get Kourtney to go to therapy, but things quickly turn hostile. Khloe storms out and tells Kourt to ‘f**k off!’

The tension in the room between Kim Kardashian, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, is palpable in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim and Khloe want Kourtney to go with them to therapy to talk out their issues, but Kourt isn’t going for it.

Kim and Khloe’s older sister says they make fun of her for going to therapy. “We don’t make fun of you for going to therapy,” Khloe quips. “We make fun of you for literally hating us because of your therapist.” Kourtney swears that’s not true. She wants to talk through their problems, but not with a therapist.

“We always just sweep things under the rug, and we don’t talk anything through,” Khloe continues. “That’s what this family does.” Kourtney starts to edit a photo on her phone rather than talk to her sisters. She ignores her sister and starts smiling amidst the drama. “I want to f**king punch that smile off her f**king face,” Khloe says in a confessional. When Khloe realizes that Kourtney isn’t interested in fixing relationships with her family, she gets up and storms out of the room. She gets one last dig in at Kourtney, though: “Okay, well, I’m not investing myself, so you can f**k off then.”

Khloe isn’t the only sister who Kourtney has had trouble with this season on KUWTK. Kim let Kourtney have it when her older sister wouldn’t compromise on a photo shoot. It got so tense between them that Kim told Kourtney to “get the f**k out!” Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!