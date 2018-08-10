Exclusive
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick ‘Flirting’ At Kylie Jenner’s B-Day Party — Should Sofia Worry?

The seating arrangement at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party was unfortunate for Sofia Richie, because we learned EXCLUSIVELY that Scott Disick flirted with table-mate Kourtney Kardashian.

Someone finally got Kourtney Kardashian, 39, to look up from her phone. And Sofia Richie, 19, isn’t going to like who. It was none other than her boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, who we’ve learned had mad chemistry with his baby mama as Kylie Jenner, 21, celebrated her right to legally drink at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 10. “When Scott and Kourtney were not looking at their phones, they were chatting, joking, laughing and flirting with each other,” an eyewitness at Kylie’s party shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It was obvious that they still have a lot of chemistry and maybe some unresolved feelings for each other.”

And although Scott’s known to push the KUWTK star’s buttons, the eyewitness adds that last night he was “sweet” to her and even “brought her a drink at one point.” Uh-oh…sweet-talking, telling jokes, bringing a drink to her table…this all sounds like classic moves to get out of the friend zone to us. “They seem relaxed and very comfortable around each other,” our source goes on. “Any bad blood seems to be totally gone.” That bad blood — remember the screaming match in the Hamptons circa 2014? — was like insurance to Sofia and Scott’s relationship, which began in 2017. And our source has even more bad news.

“Scott’s feelings for Kourtney go much deeper than his for Sofia. Scott shares a bond with Kourtney that he may never have with Sofia or anyone else ever. Kourtney was Scott’s first real love, and is the mother of his children,” the eyewitness reveals. The two split in 2015 but share three kids together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. We’d also like to throw in that Scott is arguably the KUWTK favorite.  “He will always be attracted to Kourtney and as much as he loves Sofia, she could never replace Kourtney,” the eyewitness tells us. “When Scott spends time with Kourtney, all that history, chemistry and love are obvious to anyone watching.”
But Sofia may not need to go to any more dinners alone. Our eyewitness does add that her boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend were “less interactive” when the partying carried over from dinner to clubbing at Delilah’s. Still, the model has an entire lineage of KarJenners against her, who were clear about which woman they want Scott to wife up. “Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party,” a pal close to Kourtney told us EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 10. “It was so obvious that Kourtney‘s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner!”