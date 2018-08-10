Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick ‘Flirting’ At Kylie Jenner’s B-Day Party — Should Sofia Worry?

The seating arrangement at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party was unfortunate for Sofia Richie, because we learned EXCLUSIVELY that Scott Disick flirted with table-mate Kourtney Kardashian.

Someone finally got Kourtney Kardashian, 39, to look up from her phone. And Sofia Richie, 19, isn’t going to like who. It was none other than her boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, who we’ve learned had mad chemistry with his baby mama as Kylie Jenner, 21, celebrated her right to legally drink at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 10. “When Scott and Kourtney were not looking at their phones, they were chatting, joking, laughing and flirting with each other,” an eyewitness at Kylie’s party shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It was obvious that they still have a lot of chemistry and maybe some unresolved feelings for each other.”

And although Scott’s known to push the KUWTK star’s buttons, the eyewitness adds that last night he was “sweet” to her and even “brought her a drink at one point.” Uh-oh…sweet-talking, telling jokes, bringing a drink to her table…this all sounds like classic moves to get out of the friend zone to us. “They seem relaxed and very comfortable around each other,” our source goes on. “Any bad blood seems to be totally gone.” That bad blood — remember the screaming match in the Hamptons circa 2014? — was like insurance to Sofia and Scott’s relationship, which began in 2017. And our source has even more bad news.