Kourtney Kardashian’s Family ‘Pushing’ For Her & Scott Disick To Hook Up: ‘They Belong Together’

The Kardashians are trying to play matchmaker all over again with Kourtney and Scott Disick! — So much, they even made them sit together at Kylie Jenner’s bday dinner! Go inside their night out after her split from Younes Bendjima!

The Kardashians are cooking up a plan to try and get Kourtney, 38, and Scott Disick, 35, back together, after her recent split from Younes Bendjima, 25! It all started when the exes and co-parents — to Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — reunited for Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party on August 9. The night began with dinner at Craigs in West Hollywood, and ended at Delilah nightclub. “Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party,” a pal close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was so obvious that Kourtney‘s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner!”

Meanwhile, “Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top,” the friend says, adding that it was Khloe Kardashian, 34, who was laying it on the thickest. “Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” the pal explains. As for Kourt’s reaction to her family’s actions? — “She was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that.”

The K-sisters were putting Scott on blast on social media, while celebrating Kylie’s milestone birthday. Kim posted an Instagram story of the exes on their phones and said, “Oh, just like an old married couple on your phones!” Khloe followed suit, posted numerous videos of Scott, one of which included him alongside Kourtney, with the caption, “A girl can dream”. — We’re thinking that was a part of the family’s ploy all night. In another video, Kim gushed over how the whole family was back together as she panned the camera to show Scott, and even Caitlyn Jenner, 68.

Scott and Kourtney’s little family reunion took place just three days after her split from Younes Bendjima went public on August 6. The pair broke up after nearly two years together, with some reports claiming things really ended after their last vacation to Italy, in late June. However, neither of them have divulged why they split. But, rumor has it, it wasn’t pretty.

On the day the world found out about the split, photos of Younes cozying up to another woman — later identified as Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna — in Mexico hit the internet. And, they didn’t exactly make him look good. He then took to Instagram stories to slam the reports that he and Kourt ended because he cheated. But, not many fan were buying it, and neither were Kim and Khloe. Both sisters almost immediately took to Instagram to slam Younes, with Kim commenting, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” Khloe then took a jab at him, writing, “Alexa play “heard it all before” by Sunshine Anderson.”

Meanwhile, Scott is still dating his 19-year-old model girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who dined solo at Nobu while he was with his ex. Although, now that Kourtney’s back on the market, it’ll be interesting to see how this all pans out!