Khloe Kardashian Flashes Post-Baby Abs In Sequin Crop Top & Matching Pants For Kylie’s Bday

So much sparkle! The Kardashian sisters showed up in style to celebrate Kylie’s 21st, and Khloe was no exception. One look at her in that glittery ‘fit and you’d never believe she had a newborn. See for yourself!

Can you say hot mom? Khloe Kardashian, 34, might have just given birth to her daughter True Thompson four months ago, but her post-baby bod is already on point! The reality star showed up to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday bash last night wearing a super sparkly outfit. With a sequined crop top and a pair of matching pants, not to mention a silver floor-length cardigan to complete the look, the new mom wasn’t trying to hide. Her look demanded attention — even her abs came out to play! And with a small cross around her neck and her hair in loose waves, all eyes were on that toned torso. She wasn’t the only Kardashian sis to bare her tummy, though. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both sported gorgeous pink dresses with cutouts.

So how did Khloe get to looking this good this fast? She’s been hard at work in the gym, documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram despite all of the mom-shaming thrown her way. But we don’t see her training as putting more focus on her body than her baby — we see it as Khlo taking care of herself, and it’s working! “The truth us, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant — that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Khloe said in a Snapchat video five weeks after baby True arrived. “I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm. In between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.” Amen!

Khloe even took to Twitter earlier this month to inspire other new moms to ignore the haters. “Please be patient and gentle with your journey,” she wrote. “Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing! You are worthy!”

Khloe doesn’t let anything get in the way of her confidence — and she shouldn’t! Whether she’s pregnant or post-baby, she never stops serving style inspo. Go, Khlo!