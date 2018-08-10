KarJenners: A Look At Kim, Kourtney & The Rest Of The Sisters In Their 20s

Kylie Jenner turned 21 today, Aug. 10, so we’re taking a look back at all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters living it up in their 20s! See pics of all the siblings as 20-somethings here!

Kylie Jenner has reached another life milestone! The near-billionaire celebrates her 21st birthday today, Aug. 10. Turning 21 is basically the true start to your 20s, and as the baby of the family, Kylie has many older sisters who have all made it into and through that decade of their lives.

In honor of Kylie’s 21st, we decided to round up pics of all of the KarJenner sisters living their best lives as 20-somethings. From Khloe Kardashian‘s 25th birthday to Kim and Kourtney hitting up red carpets together in 2007, there are plenty of gems that took place back when these women were just starting to film their lives on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Of course, we can’t leave Kendall Jenner out of the fun. The model, who is about two years older than Kylie, celebrated her own 21st birthday in Nov. 2016. Kendall rang in her big day at the Catch L.A. restaurant with friends like Hailey Baldwin and Jaden Smith, as well as all of her sisters. One of the most memorable things about the bash was that the birthday girl rocked a plunging, chainmail silver dress, which appeared to pay homage to a strikingly similar look Paris Hilton iconically wore for her own 21st in 2002.

These sisters don’t take a birthday lightly, so we can bet that Kylie’s will be extraordinary. Ahead of the festivities, Kourt, 39, admitted that she planned to act like she was also turning 21 again. “[Kylie] wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also,” the oldest sister told E! News. “I think I did that for Kendall’s 21st. I was like, ‘Guys, it’s my 21st birthday!’ Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it’s a lot of pressure but I’m going to have to have a lot of fun that night.” Happy birthday, Kylie!