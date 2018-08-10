The always unpredictable Kanye West shared WAY too much during his appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ saying that though he’s happily married, he still hits up PornHub.

“You’re imagining your daughter as an adult dating and men looking at her,” Jimmy Kimmel, 50, said when discussing Kanye West’s song “Violent Crimes” during the Aug. 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The talk of Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s firstborn, North West, 5, would take a surprising turn “You’re very, very worked up about this. Prematurely, some might say,” Jimmy added. “…And you actually are imagining like, guys objectifying…do you feel like your attitude towards women has changed since having daughters?”

“Nah, I still look at PornHub,” Kanye responded, cracking a smile, before both he and Jimmy (along with the audience) broke out into an awkward laughter. When Jimmy pushed it further, asking Ye what “categories” he looks at, the “No More Parties In L.A.” rapper didn’t really say anything shocking. “Black is my favorite category,” he said. When Jimmy said that Ye didn’t “have to go into that,” he shrugged it off. “I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t? Let’s break down the porn categories.”

“A lot of black-on-white, obviously,” he added, slyly referencing his life with Kim, 37, which Jimmy picked up on. “It’s mirroring your own self, your own situation.” “My own reality,” Ye added. “It’s like doubly-masturbating, in a way, if you think about it,” Jimmy added.

“How do you do that?” asked a quizzical Kanye. “I need that.” When Jimmy offered to “show [him] after the show,” Kanye politely declined. To be fair to Kanye, it may seem puritanical to say that men and women should stop watching porn the moment they get married. “Porn can actually help foster emotional and sexual intimacy,” says Colorado psychologist David Schnarch, per Huff Post. “A significant portion of our work in helping couples develop a deeper sexual connection is through erotic images. Erotica, as well as couples’ own masturbatory fantasies, can be useful tools for helping them develop as adults.” Fantasy is a part of a healthy sex life, David explains, and porn can inspire couples to experiment more in the bedroom.

Discussing about things people normally don’t talk publicly about is Kanye’s brand, whether it be pornography or the other subject that came up during his chat with Jimmy: mental health. Kanye has had his high-profile struggles with bi-polar disorder, and he said he wanted to help remove the stigma surrounding the condition. ““Yeah, that’s another one of those things where people are like ‘how you gonna talk about it.’ It’s not that I hate being bipolar, it just drives more about how you really feel. I think it’s important to have open conversations about mental health.”