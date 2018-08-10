Kanye West Receives ‘Free Lifetime Premium Membership’ To Pornhub After Gushing Over XXX Site

Kanye West let it be known during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ that he’s an avid viewer of the XXX site Pornhub. Now they’ve given him a lifetime free premium membership!

You can’t ask for better advertising than to have one of music’s biggest superstars endorse your website on national TV. Kanye West 41, did just that when giving props to the XXX site Pornhub, saying he’s a huge fan of the adult video site during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 9. As a result, Pornhub is rewarding him big time. The site tweeted out “We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @ kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here’s to you, Ye,” on Aug. 10 and Yeezy retweeted it with three fire emojis.

Kanye’s admission that he loves Pornhub came about totally in a random way. Jimmy asked him about his song “Violent Crime” and how “You’re imagining your daughter as an adult dating and men looking at her,” referring to his five-year-old daughter North West. “You’re very, very worked up about this. Prematurely, some might say…And you actually are imagining like, guys objectifying…do you feel like your attitude towards women has changed since having daughters?” Ye fired back “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

Jimmy was in shock by the answer and made a nervous joke asking what his favorite pages might be. Kanye went there, saying “A lot of black on white obviously,” before the host realized continuing the subject was a bad idea because Ye has absolutely no filter or fear of saying what’s on his mind.

Fans went wild over Yeezy’s tweet about his premium lifetime membership to the site. “I’m just imagining Kanye-curated playlists on Pornhub and it’s hilarious to me,” one fan wrote while another added “Every man’s dream.” Many wanted him to share his membership with his fans, with one person writing “I’m just gonna say what we are all thinking……can we get that log in bro!” while another added, “You could really share the love and peace you preach of if you share the email and password.”