Kanye West Nervous About Kim Kardashian Being Alone With Donald Trump; ‘He’s A Player’

He’s baaaack! Kanye West stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ for a wild interview. He admitted he was worried about wife Kim Kardashian being alone with Donald Trump in the White House because he’s such ‘a player.’

Dragon energy was in the house as Kanye West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 9 and it…was… epic.. It was the rapper’s first TV appearance since his meltdown on TMZ Live on May 1 in a rambling interview where he controversially declared that “slavery was a choice.” Ye was in much better spirits and wanted to talk! He said he was so proud of wife Kim Kardashian‘s successful efforts to lobby President Donald Trump, 72, into commuting the life prison sentence of first time non violent drug offender Alice Johnson, 63. “She’s super passionate about it and it was amazing to see her dream come true,” Ye revealed. Jimmy asked him, “Were you nervous when she was in the Oval Office alone with Donald Trump?” and even though Kanye is a fan of the tycoon he admitted, “Well he is a player.”

Kanye has zero filter and shocked the hell of Jimmy when he asked, “Has your attitude towards women changed since having daughters,” and Ye fired back “Nah, I still look at porn hub.” Jimmy was kind of shocked and made a nervous joke asking what his favorite sites might be and Kanye went there, saying “A lot of black on white obviously,” before Jimmy realized continuing the topic could be a really bad idea.

Kanye actively wanted to talk about mental health with Jimmy, especially how he’s bi-polar. “Yeah, that’s another one of those things where people are like ‘how you gonna talk about it.’ It’s not that I hate being bipolar, it just drives more about how you really feel. I think it’s important to have open conversations about mental health. I think its good that when I had my first complete blackout at age five my mom didn’t fully medicate me because I might have never been Ye in this time square.,” he revealed.

He then brought up the infamous May 1 TMZ Live appearance where he beefed with a show producer over the slavery comments and other wild thoughts. “For this interview I knew I wanted to stay in a calm state,” he told Jimmy. “Because by the time I got to TMZ, I was ramped up. It’s awesome that the world got to experience someone in a ramped state and that’s when you get comments that shoot out just like Tourettes,” he explained excitedly.

“I’m 41-years-old and I don’t know anyone who has f**ked up as much as I have and still is as successful.,” he continued. “You can get fat, you can say the wrong things, you can piss a whole f**king nation off,” and Jimmy interrupted him to point out that there is one person who has done all that and more and still succeeded…Donald Trump! Zing!