Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s Subtle Clue That Their Romance Might Not Be Entirely Over

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux may have called it quits for good, but there’s one big hint that might fuel rumors that their romance could reignite!

Justin Theroux may have moved on from his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, but apparently, he’s not moved out. In new aerial pictures of Jen’s house obtained by the Daily Mail, you can clearly see Justin’s cars still in one of the garages in her $21 million mansion. That’s right, his Porsche Panamera, worth roughly $140,000, and his black Mercedes Benz are both parked in “his” garage (Jen has her own inside her mansion). Before they separated, Justin and Jen even split their house into two living quarters.

We reported how Justin apparently loved Jen’s recent, sexy InStyle cover photo shoot. “The way he’s been going on and on, it’d be easy to assume he wants her back,” our source went on to say. “But it’s actually the norm for them. The marriage is over, but they’re still each other’s biggest cheerleaders. It’s the same with Jen. She checks in with Justin all the time and is still really protective of him.” But will they get back together? “They’re genuinely still really good friends but that’s it,” our source admitted. “There’s no talk of getting back together. They’re both happy to leave that part of their relationship behind them. This is their new normal.”

However, that’s not to say he doesn’t miss her. “Justin has real fears that he will never be able to find another woman like Jennifer,” a source close to Theroux told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The more time Justin spends away from Jen, meeting new people and being single, the more he realizes how incredible he had it with Jen. They laughed together, made each other happy, had a lot in common and had a great life together.”