Kanye West Dumbfounded By Jimmy Kimmel’s Claim That Trump Doesn’t Like Black People

Awkward. Jimmy Kimmel challenged Kanye West for supporting Trump after he once declared that Bush didn’t care about black people. Watch the tense interview!

Are we about to see another feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West? Jimmy threw Kanye for a loop on the August 9 episode of the show when he grilled him about his support for President Donald Trump. The results were extremely awkward. “I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George (W.) Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does … or any people at all?”, Jimmy asked a visibly uncomfortable Kanye. Ye remained silent for so long afterward that Jimmy cut to commercial break. You can watch the tense moment in all its glory in the video above. The drama starts around the 11:00 mark!

Kanye had not been on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for five years, after Jimmy mocked an interview he did with BBC Radio 1, in which he infamously said things like, “I’m the No. 1 rock star on the planet.” That started a massive Twitter feud between the two entertainers, which has since died down. Having Kanye back on JKL was a massive deal. We’ll have to wait and see if this new incident develops into another feud.

Jimmy’s question to Kanye followed the rapper gushing about the president, and explaining why he’s publicly endorsed him. Remember, they share the same “dragon energy,” and he proudly wears a signed MAGA cap. He said, though that it took him months to find “the confidence to stand up and put on the hat.” “It represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt, no matter what anyone said,” Kanye said. “Liberals can’t bully me; news can’t bully me; the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me. Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye. And I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things.”

Despite his love for the prez, Kanye did admit that he was afraid of wife Kim Kardashian being alone with him in the Oval Office when she traveled to DC to discuss prison reform because he’s a “player.” Or, you know, professed sexual assaulter. If you’d like another dose of cringe, he also discusses his love of porn, and what type he watches, in the interview. Fun times!