Jared Haibon Wants BFF Ben Higgins To Be The Bachelor Again: ‘It Would Be Fun To Watch’

Jared Haibon wants a repeat season! Jared told us EXCLUSIVELY why he thinks his pal Ben Higgins, who was the star of ‘The Bachelor’ season 20, should get a second chance at love.

“The only guy I would want would be Ben Higgins, 29, because he’s a friend,” Jared Haibon, 29, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the ABC red carpet at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour on Aug. 7. “Blake [Horstmann] and Jason [Tartick] all seem nice and would make great Bachelors, but obviously I would like to see Ben Higgins because of the simple fact that we’re friends and it would be fun to watch.” As for Ashley Iaconetti, 30, who hosts the The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast with Ben, she wants to see Jason as the next Bachelor!

As we all know, Ben was the Bachelor back in season 20. He eventually proposed to Lauren Bushnell, 28, in the season finale. Sadly, the couple split in May 2017. Before he was the Bachelor, he was a contestant during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. Ben deserves to find true love again, but he wouldn’t be the first person to be the Bachelor twice. Brad Womack, 45, was the Bachelor in season 11 and 15.

ABC is seriously considering having Ben come back to be star of The Bachelor season 23. “I think Ben Higgins is always somebody who we would consider,” ABC executive Rob Mills told E! News. “As long as the timing is right for him and for us too, but if he’s ready… obviously everybody wants to see Ben happy and finding love.” In addition to Ben, these are the other frontrunners: Blake, Jason, Peter Kraus, 33, “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, 31, and Colton Underwood, 26. The network hasn’t revealed who will be the next Bachelor, but it will be soon.