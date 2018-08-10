Hailey Baldwin Feels ‘Haunted By Selena Gomez’ & Fears She Still Has ‘Lingering Love’ For Justin Bieber

Even though Justin Bieber wants to make Hailey Baldwin his wife, she’s still haunted by his first true love Selena Gomez. We’ve got the details.

While Hailey Baldwin got the engagement ring from Justin Bieber, she’s still worried that his ex Selena Gomez, 26, could come back into his life and ruin their romance. “Hailey will always feel haunted by Selena. Hailey fears Selena may have lingering love for Justin and one day Selena may try to reconnect with Justin. Hailey loves Justin, but in the back of her head, she knows that he loved Selena first,” a source close to the 21-year-old model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As loved as Justin makes Hailey feel, she can’t help but sometimes feel insecure whenever Selena’s name gets mentioned, when she hears one of her songs or sees a billboard of her around town. It is like Selena is always there. Hailey can’t shake the feeling that Selena still has love for Justin and seeing Selena everywhere are painful reminders of Justin’s past. Hailey fears that as long as she is with Justin she will always worry about Selena,” our insider adds.