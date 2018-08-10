Exclusive
Hailey Baldwin Feels ‘Haunted By Selena Gomez’ & Fears She Still Has ‘Lingering Love’ For Justin Bieber
Even though Justin Bieber wants to make Hailey Baldwin his wife, she’s still haunted by his first true love Selena Gomez. We’ve got the details.
While Hailey Baldwin got the engagement ring from Justin Bieber, she’s still worried that his ex Selena Gomez, 26, could come back into his life and ruin their romance. “Hailey will always feel haunted by Selena. Hailey fears Selena may have lingering love for Justin and one day Selena may try to reconnect with Justin. Hailey loves Justin, but in the back of her head, she knows that he loved Selena first,” a source close to the 21-year-old model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“As loved as Justin makes Hailey feel, she can’t help but sometimes feel insecure whenever Selena’s name gets mentioned, when she hears one of her songs or sees a billboard of her around town. It is like Selena is always there. Hailey can’t shake the feeling that Selena still has love for Justin and seeing Selena everywhere are painful reminders of Justin’s past. Hailey fears that as long as she is with Justin she will always worry about Selena,” our insider adds.
Selena was Justin’s first true love and was still dating him just a mere four months before the Biebs proposed to Hailey. He reignited his romance with the model in June after a brief relationship in 2016 where he called things off because he wasn’t ready for a commitment to one woman. Within a month of reconnecting, Justin shocked the world when he proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas on July 7, getting down on one knee and presenting her with a giant oval cut diamond engagement ring. While he’s been a completely loving and adoring fiance to Hailey, he just broke things off with Selena in March. That’s got to leave some questions in her mind. Getting engaged to a guy within six months after he was deeply in love with someone else is somewhat of a red flag.