Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Whose Stylish Green Bikinis Will Make You Green With Envy

From olive to lime, there are plenty of green hues that look great on a swimsuit! Check out pics of Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Munn, and more celebrities rocking the color on their bikinis and one-pieces!

When you think of swimsuit colors, it’s the reds, blues, black and white shades that get all the attention. But I’m here to make a case for an oft-forgotten hue that deserves more recognition: green. Sure, it’s not as ~sexy~ as fire engine red, but it’s a color that looks good on nearly every skin tone. Mint, olive, lime and hunter green are out here working so hard for our love and I’m ready to give that to them.

If you’re looking for your bathing suit to make everyone green with envy, look toward the stars to be your guide. Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, and Olivia Munn are just a handful of the celebs who’ve sported a green swimsuit. In May 2018, Emily took to her Instagram to show off one of her many swimwear options. In the pic, she could be seen kneeling in a room while rocking an Inamorataswim‘s Vulcan bikini top in sea mint. The off-the-shoulder piece retails for $80 and was paired with the brand’s Neptune bottom in the same color which costs $75.

Emily clearly loved this swim set because she wore it again while vacationing with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in late July. If you follow the model’s social media accounts, you know she has quite an extensive supply of bikinis, so there’s clearly something special about this one that convinced her to rock it twice.

🧚🏼‍♂️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian is also no stranger to wearing bathing suits in an earthy hue. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a cutout one piece while vacationing in early May. A few months later, she shared another photo from the trip of her in the same suit. Kourt also teamed up with sister Kim Kardashian for a Turks and Caicos getaway in April where they both posed for a picture in green swimwear.

Check out our gallery above to see even more celebs in green bikinis and one-pieces!