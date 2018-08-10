Is it ‘God’s Plan’ that this tour should be delayed forever? Drake had to postponed the ‘Aubrey and the three Migos tour – again! – and fans are not ‘in their feelings’ about this.

“Due to production issues, Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour is postponing the Kansas City date,” the Sprint Center tweeted at 10:40 AM CT on Aug. 10. “Tonight’s show at Sprint Center is rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12. All tickets will be honored at the new date.” Yes, the start of Drake, 31, and Migos’s long-awaited tour was pushed back for the second time in three weeks, leaving fans feeling frustrated, annoyed and irritated.

“Drake n migos tour owes us all VIP tickets and Meet N Greets and backstage passes for moving the concert date TWICE now. Cmon” “Why is drake flopping on this tour?” “Y’ALL MIGHT AS WELL CANCEL THE WHOLE TOUR THE F*CK @Drake @Migos” “aye Aubrey fam, stop playin with us on these tour dates. I gave out a lot passes to mfs that deserved to be slapped this week cause I knew Sunday was gonna be lit. What’s goin on” “Hello @Drake aka champagne papi. You make me wanna smash a bottle of champagne over your head. Stop canceling YOUR TOUR. I’m just a small Minneapolis girl trying to have the time of my life at your concert.”

“Drake trying to do mission impossible type stunts on tour or something lol” @Todd_Gully asked, referencing the statement that was sent out when it first postponed the start of Drake’s tour. Originally, the tour was scheduled to kick off on July 26 in Salt Lake City, per the Kansas City Star, with the Kansas City stop originally set for July 31. Drake announced that he was pushing the tour back, rescheduling some dates and having the grand opening in Kansas City.

DRAKE TOUR UPDATE – Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour at #SprintCenter moved to Aug. 12th. More info: https://t.co/Ww9aEksplv pic.twitter.com/E3Dj6bOk5e — Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) August 10, 2018

An actual picture of me and @alyssa_marriee every time @Drake’s tour gets pushed back…don’t play with us Aubrey 👀🗽 pic.twitter.com/OIHVo3DR1s — Samantha Ouimette (@SocialSamIAm) August 10, 2018

Then, they had to push the thing back. “In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour schedule. The tour will now kick off in Kansas City on August 10th, with a limited number of additional shows being rescheduled. Tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

Maybe Drake needed some time to recover from Nicki Minaj’s savage diss on her “Barbie Dreams” track. Nicki released Queen on the day Aubrey & The Three Migos were supposed to kick off, and during that line – channeling The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Just Playing (Dreams) – she says this about Drake: “Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh*t / But I don’t know if the p*ssy wet or if he cryin & sh*t” Granted, Nicki rhymed “sh*t” with “sh*t” but the line still was deadly.