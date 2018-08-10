Donald Trump Slammed For Thanking Kanye West For His ‘Support’ After Kimmel Interview

Donald Trump was savagely dissed after he thanked Kanye West for his ‘support’ following his interview with Jimmy Kimmel where he couldn’t say if Trump cared for black people.

Donald Trump just showed his appreciation for Kanye West‘s support following the rapper’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!… even though Kanye wasn’t exactly supportive. The president tweeted, “Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH. One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!” However, during Kanye’s interview on the late night show, Jimmy Kimmel asked him, “You so famously and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does or any people at all?” And in response to this, Kanye remained dead silent — so much so that Kimmel had to cut to commercial.

Since Donald tweeted his thanks to Kanye, Twitter users have been calling out the fact that the rapper was stumped about whether Donald Trump cares about black people or not. One person wrote in response to Donald’s tweet, “Is that why Kanye was dumbfounded & unable to respond when Jimmy Kimmel asked, ‘You so famously and powerfully said George Bush doesn’t care about black people…What makes you think Donald Trump does about anyone?'” Another tweeted, “…and for keeping silent, with a blank, dumbfounded look on his face when asked if he thought you ‘cared about the black community, or anyone for that matter’…ah, ‘cut to commercial’…with support like that, who needs @TheDemocrats?”

Another Twitter user put it best, writing, “This is your ‘I have one black friend’ tweet.” And finally, someone tweeted, “Funny how when Jimmy Kimmel asked Kanye why he thought Trump (that’s you in case you get lost) cared about black people, Kanye was stumped for an answer. That says a lot about your supporters”. And in terms of Trump’s claim about his affect on African-American unemployment, a graph below shows how Obama’s presidency is mostly to thank for that statistic.

"He is implying that he caused these low African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates. And a big problem with that claim is that those rates had been falling for long before Trump took office, and their declines don't appear to have picked up speed." https://t.co/TBonFb17aU pic.twitter.com/F4gmemRU1t — Abdullah (@abdullahzone) August 10, 2018

We’ll keep you posted as the president tweets more about Kimmel’s interview. In the meantime, check out pics of Trump in our gallery above!