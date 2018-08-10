Demi Lovato Secretly Leaves Rehab In The Middle Of The Night For Trip To Chicago: Why She Did It

Less than three weeks after she was hospitalized due to a drug overdose, Demi Lovato reportedly left rehab to fly to Chicago. Is she okay?

Don’t worry, Demi Lovato fans. The 25-year-old singer reportedly left her rehab facility on Aug. 9, according to TMZ, to fly to Chicago, but it was for a good reason. Demi, according to TMZ’s sources, and her mother took a private plane to the Windy City in order to “see a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety, and overall wellness.” She and her mom landed in Chicago in 2 AM, probably to avoid causing a panic by visibly leaving the rehab facility (or maybe it was the only flight available?)

Demi will be in Chicago for several days for treatment, sources tell TMZ, and then she’ll fly back to the rehab to continue her treatment. She’s been undergoing health at the facility since last Saturday. The specialist in Chicago was recommended to Demi by her rehab faculty, and she jumped at the chance of getting some major help. While leaving rehab so soon after her overdose might cause some to worry, sources tell TMZ that Demi’s “fully committed” to getting better.

She reportedly left the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 11 days after she was hospitalized for a drug overdose. Demi spent a week and a half under the watchful eye of medical professionals. During her time at the hospital, she completed a detox, but was “itching to go home.” After contemplating over her next step — her team encouraged her to go to an out-of-state rehab, and her family wanted her to leave Los Angeles and all its temptations behind — Demi finally settled on going to rehab.

“This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she explained in her first statement since her overdose. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.”