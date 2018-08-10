Cassadee Pope Reveals New Music Is More ‘Authentic’ Than Ever: I’m Finally ‘Doing What I Want’

New music from Cassadee Pope is here! Ahead of her new single’s release, ‘The Voice’ winner dished to us EXCLUSIVELY about how big life changes helped completely re-vamp her sound and career.

Cassadee Pope went through a lot in 2017. Not only did she end her engagement and eight-year relationship, but she also left her record label, Big Machine. Since then, she’s gone through a period of rebuilding when it comes to her career. “It’s been hard,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the CMT Awards in June. “There’s so many ups and downs and so many changes. I think I got to a point last year where I knew I needed to make a few changes. It was a really hard decision on all fronts. I knew it was going to be uncomfortable, that it was going to be hard, but I also had a huge feeling inside that it was the right thing to do…and I was right.”

The 28-year-old, who won season three of The Voice in 2012, came back with a new song, “Take You Home,” in March, and on Aug. 10, she released another new track, “One More Red Light.” “Now, I’m doing what I want,” she admitted. “I have a great team around me and I’m putting out the music that I absolutely love. It feels like a very different situation this time around — less watered down and more authentic.” At the time of our interview, Cassadee had six songs recorded and mastered, but she said her plan is to just release them organically and when it felt right.

“When you throw something out just because you want to piggyback off-of something else, it’s not always long lived,” Cassadee explained. “I definitely feel like striking while the iron is hot is a thing, but I also think quality is better than rushing something out just to take advantage of an opportunity.” Amen!

In addition to the new changes in her professional life, Cassadee also made a change in her personal life this year — she started dating Nashville star, Sam Palladio! Fans are totally shipping these two together — we love it!