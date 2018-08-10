Caitlyn Jenner & Rumored GF Sophia Hutchins Attend Kylie’s Bday — Did They Run Into Kris Jenner?

Looks like the gang’s all here! Did things get awkard at Kylie’s birthday when Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner both attended her party? Find out below!

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, was dressed to the nines at daughter Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party! If Caitlyn was trying to steal the show, well, she surely came close. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out with her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, 22, and was chic AF in a sparkling mini dress. Of course, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, 62, was also in attendance at the bash. So, did things get awkward when they were forced into the same room?

Thankfully, it looks like there were enough people in attendance at the massive party, that Caitlyn and Kris weren’t forced into any awkward interactions. There are tons of photos from the epic night, but not a single one shows the formerly married couple anywhere near each other! Could they have been purposefully avoiding each other? Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble probably played a part in distracting her. “Kris was hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble during the party,” a source told Us Weekly. He “was right behind Kris everywhere she went.”

The bash, held at Delilah night club in West Hollywood, was overflowing with celebrity guests. Kanye West, 41, Larsa Pippen, 44, Chris Brown, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 35, were all there. Plus, Caitlyn and Kris weren’t the only ex-couple in attendance! Scott Disick, 35,and Kourtney Kardashian, 39 were both there as well! The past lovers spent the night reuniting, as Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was nowhere in sight. In an one clip posted by Khloe Kardashian, Scott was seen sitting at a table right next to Kourt. Khloe jokingly captioned the clip of the pair, “A girl can dream,” alluding to the potential rekindling of their romance. In another video shared by Kim Kardashian, the former couple were still sitting together, playing on their phones. “Oh, just like an old married couple. On your phones…” Kim said in the video.

Since Kourtney just kicked her now ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to the curb, who knows what the future has in store for her and Scott! Although Caitlyn and Kris didn’t take the time to catch up – you can’t say the two don’t have anything in common anymore. They were both toting the same Gucci handbag throughout the night!