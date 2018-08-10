Bella Hadid & The Weekend Partied Together On Date Night At Kylie Jenner’s Bday

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd turned date night into party night at Kylie Jenner’s 21 birthday bash in LA on August 9! The couple hit the town for a sexy night out, where they partied with Hollywood’s hottest stars and we have receipts!

Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, (real name Abel Tesfaye) did it all on August 9! — They pulled double duty managing to squeeze in date night ahead of their friend, Kylie Jenner‘s star-studded 21st birthday bash in LA! First, the couple had a casual dinner for two at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Bella donned a denim on denim outfit, rocking blue jeans and a matching jean jacket with a white crop top. Abel, on the other hand, chose to go with an all-black getup to grab a bite with his lady love. Things seems cool and calm before the turn-up at Ky’s birthday party.

After dinner, Bella and The Weeknd hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood to celebrate Kylie’s milestone birthday, before taking the party to Hollywood hotspot, Delilah. The model and singer had a change of clothes after their date night, with Bella wearing a plunging black halter look. Meanwhile, The Weeknd kept his all-black look going, later donning a black bomber jacket, as seen on Kim Kardashian‘s social media. And, the happy couple didn’t care to hide their night out. Both Bella and her man posted to social media to declare they were together.

The singer posted an adorable video of Bella dancing with her BFF Kendall Jenner, 21, at the party. Bella then posted a couple of videos and pictures from the party. — First, a video of Kendall dancing, which Bella captioned, “giving me what I need.” The model later posted a photo of what appeared to be a cookie made out to be Kylie Jenner’s face (we think), with the caption, “We love you.” As mentioned earlier, Kim, 37, posted a video of Bella and Abel hanging out at the party, confirming the two are indeed back together and going strong.

Kylie’s 21st was one for the books, as the newly legal (drinking) star and new mom had two outfit changes and a star-studded guest list. Her sisters and family members were all on hand to ring her big 2-1, including Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and her brother-in-law, Kanye West. Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods, as well as, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick,Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Dave Chapelle, Jordan Clarkson, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Sophia Hutchins, Stassi Karanikolaou, Draya Michele, French Montana, were all on hand to celebrate.