Back To School Must Haves — 25 Kid-Friendly Products To Start The Year Off Right

It’s that time of year again! Whatever grade they’re in, make sure the kids in your life are putting their best foot forward with these essential back to school buys.

When you’re young, summer feels like a ticking time bomb counting down to the end of vacation! And we don’t know about you, but replacing bathing suits with backpacks and movie nights with textbooks always felt like such a drag back in the day. But here’s the thing — going back to school doesn’t have to be all bad! In fact, it can be an exciting event for kids if you play your cards right. The secret to success? Stocking up on fun back-to-school essentials! It doesn’t matter if the little ones in your life are about to start their first day of kindergarten or if they’re already seasoned fifth-graders. By gifting kiddos with the perfect BTS goodies, you can help them start school with an extra pep in their step.

Start by stocking up on supplies! There’s no reason why filling a pencil case with the good stuff can’t be just as fun as picking out the perfect first day ‘fit — especially with a little help from Crayola. From erasable highlighters — yes, you read that right — to rainbow gel pens, taking notes has never been more fun! And when you add in customizable puffy stickers from Office Depot, not to mention a weekly calendar from Post-it and color-changing scissors from Fiskar, your kid will have all of their bases colored. They’ll be the envy of the entire classroom! They can even turn heads in the cafeteria if you pack their lunches with cute and colorful drinking and eating containers from Precidio, or organic fruit smoothies from Ceres Juices.

But back to school shopping isn’t just about being prepared — it’s also about looking the part! Luckily, we’ve rounded up some fun outfit options whether your nephew is starting kindergarten in Florsheim dress shoes or your niece is headed back to elementary in a printed Pink Elephant Organics dress. With stylish options like these, the little ones in your life can’t go wrong!

So check out the gallery above for the best back to school buys you didn’t know your kid needed. A tracking device and a backpack-sized skateboard might not have been on your shopping list last year, but don’t let that stop you from penciling them in this time around.