Back To School Fashion & Beauty — What To Buy Before Heading To Campus

Going back to school can be scary and intimidating, but stocking up with the right gear is a surefire way to feel cool and confident. See our top picks here!

Can you believe it’s back to school time already? Whether you’re in high school, or headed to campus, we’ve got some amazing beauty and fashion finds that will make your life a little easier. Plus, we have a great backpack snack, first aid must-haves, and a yummy-smelling dorm sprucer-upper (that is a scientific term). See all our must-haves in the gallery attached above, and if you’re shopping for little ones, check out our other back to school guide for younger kids!

I hate to break it to you, but acne doesn’t magically disappear when you’re starting a new life chapter. In fact, sometimes stress can make it worse. Stock yourself with the Clean & Clear Acne Triple Clear Cleansing Clay Mask. Clean & Clear actually has a brand new sister line called C&C, which is totally unisex friendly, with sleek black packaging. I like their Calming Lavender Mousse Cleanser with salicylic acid. Biore‘s famous pore strips are available for a limited time with a citrus scent and cute packaging! We love the under $100, adorable backpacks from CALPAK, which are chic, but big enough to actually hold your stuff.

If your dorm allows candles (definitely double check), check out NEST‘s 10th Anniversary candles. The Grapefruit scent is soooo good! Stay safe with FirstHoney bandages and ointment, a brand new line made with medical grade Manuka honey from New Zealand. Don’t underestimate how big your campus is — you’ll be doing a lot of walking. Stay stylish and comfortable with the Paloma Booties from Lifestride — they are under $60 and perfect for fall! Finally, stock up on snacks. I love the new KIND KIDS bars, which have less sugar than a lot of other granola bars. They come in three delicious flavors — Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Honey Oat — and they are perfect for a mid-class snack.