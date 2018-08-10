Angelina Jolie At Risk Of Losing Children Because Of ‘Abusive’ Behavior? — Attorney Explains

Will Angelina Jolie lose custody of her children to Brad Pitt? A Family Law attorney told HL EXCLUSIVELY how Angelina’s ‘intentional interference’ may be seen as ‘abusive’.

Angelina Jolie may be skating on thin ice in her legal battle against Brad Pitt. California Family Law attorney David Pisarra told us EXCLUSIVELY, “If Angelina is intentionally interfering with Brad’s relationship with the children, that’s abusive behavior.” Now, it’s worth noting that we’re not talking about physically abusive behavior. “A court can say she is abusing these children by interfering with the relationship with their father, by bad-mouthing him to them, by preventing visitation, by souring the relationship, and as a consequence of that, the court can decide to give the kids to the other parent, and make her go to therapy and learn about how she’s abusing their children,” Pisarra went on to say. According to Pisarra, “a judge may deem Angie’s behavior and actions abusive and in turn grant Brad custody or make some other judgement in Brad’s favor.”

Pisarra went on to tell us about Brad’s potential legal strategy. “I’m sure Brad is pushing for 50/50 custody of the kids right now,” Pisarra went on to say. “His lawyers are probably screaming for at least 50/50, if not primary custody because Angelina’s behavior is becoming so egregious and abusive to the children that it’s in their best interest to live with their father, not their mother.”

We reported earlier that while Brad and Angelina’s custody battle has soured, he still is so sweet around his children. “Brad is the consistent one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and has always been a very loving father despite Angelina trying to make him out to be a bad parent because of their child custody issues.” Angelina’s legal team has argued that Brad has skimped out on paying child support, while the Fury actor has since claimed that he not only paid $1.3 million toward that end, he also lent her $8 million to buy her current home.