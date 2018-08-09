Younes Bendjima Denies Cheating On Kourtney Kardashian & Swears He’s Innocent, Still Loves Her

HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Younes Bendjima is desperately trying to prove he’s been nothing but loyal to ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian!

Younes Bendjima, 25, wants Kourtney Kardashian, 39, to know that he’s an innocent man! Not once has he EVER strayed…or so he claims. “Younes is denying he ever cheated on Kourtney. He swears he has only been loyal to her since the moment they first met and has done nothing wrong,” a source close to Younes shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. Not only is he defending himself, but apparently, he wants a second chance with his ex-girlfriend of two years.

“He still loves her a lot and can’t believe it is over. He has been apologizing, trying to explain any misunderstandings and begging Kourtney for a second chance,” our source adds. There is a possibility that this was just one big misunderstanding. To Younes’ defense, our source did say that Kourtney didn’t “catch him cheating red-handed.” But Kourtney’s confident enough in her second-hand sources. Our source adds that “she had enough evidence to believe that he was not being faithful.” Faithful or not, Younes’ actions led Kourtney to be “the worried girlfriend constantly checking up on her boyfriend and his friends on social media” – the type of girlfriend she never envisioned herself being. For a confident gal like Kourt, that’s a major red flag!

We can see why Kourtney kept tags on her ex-boyfriend’s social media activity. After cuddly pics with model Jordan Ozuna, 28, surfaced on Aug. 7 — shockingly soon after her and Younes’ split in July — the Internet freaked. Even sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian left snide comments regarding the Mexico pictures, with Khloe memorably writing, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.'” She was of course mocking how Younes attacked the Daily Mail for claiming he’s “rebounded,” asking the outlet on his Instagram Story where his 12 other friends were. But Jordan, the model at the center of the controversy herself, is telling the same story. “Younes and I are not involved romantically at all,” she revealed to E! News. “We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend’s birthday party with 13 other people. It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren’t romantically involved in any way, shape or form.”

Well, Younes should ask Jordan to tell that to Kourtney! And he better move fast. Baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, has been blowing up Kourtney’s cell phone ever since Younes got the boot, a source close to Sofia Richie, 19, EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. That’s a whole other drama you must study up on.