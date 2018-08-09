Troye Sivan Unleashes His New Single ‘Animal’ & Fans Are Swooning Over It

Troye Sivan’s done it again! The Aussie singer just dropped the final single off his forthcoming album, ‘Bloom’ and WE’RE EMOTIONAL! — Listen to ‘Animal’!

Troye Sivan, 23, unleashes his new single “Animal,” and fans are swooning all over the place! The emotional new track is the final song that will be featured on his forthcoming album, Bloom. — The follow-up his 2015 debut, Blue Neighbourhood. Bloom drops on August 31. In the meantime, grab your tissues and enjoy what’s going to be your newest music obsession, “Animal”! — Listen to the new track, above!

As soon as the new track hit the internet, fans went wild with praise and excitement for Sivan. Many fans have pointed out that “Animal” gives off major Frank Ocean vibes, and, we can’t argue that one. “Insane Frank Ocean associations on ‘Animal’ @troyesivan in the bridge! I freaking love it!!!”, one loving fan wrote on Twitter. “Troye Sivan – Animal… thats all that matters today thank you x,” another tweeted. Meanwhile, one fan poured his heart out on Twitter, writing, # ANIMAL hurt my heart in the best possible way. I’m so happy that @troyesivan is so happy with his man. BABYYYYYYYY”. And, others were even taken by surprise by how good “Animal” is. “‘animal’ was nothing like i expected but everything i needed. the song is incredible and i will continue to be so proud of you w everything you do @troyesivan well done bby,” another fan tweeted.

The new song comes after Sivan released four other singles — “My My My!,” “The Good Side,” “Bloom” and “Dance to This,” featuring Ariana Grande — all of which will be part of Bloom‘s track list. The anticipation around Sivan’s new album is also due in part to his upcoming tour. The singer will headline a North American fall tour in support of Bloom, which kicks in Irving, Texas at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on September 21. The tour will wrap on November 8 with a stop in Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Fans have been gushing over Sivan in light of his new music. And, after teasing “Animal” on August 7, the singer was overwhelmed (in the best way possible) with messages from fans using the hashtag #ThankYouTroye to commemorate five years since he officially came out on the internet in 2013. “I’m the luckiest in the world to have you all,” Sivan wrote after reading the sweet messages from fans. “Thanks for a crazy journey so far.”

The official teaser for “Animal” also featured Sivan’s boyfriend,, model Jacob Bixenman. The singer took to Twitter on August 7 to post the short teaser writing, “Last song before the album… Here we go kiddos!!!”