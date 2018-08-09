Younes Bendjima’s Cheating Scandal Brings Up Bad Memories For Khloe & Tristan

How are Tristan Thompson’s dealing with news of Younes Bendjima’s cheating on Kourtney Kardashian? A source close to Tristan told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he’s walking on thin ice.

Tristan Thompson is super uncomfortable about talking with Khloe Kardashian about Younes Bendjima‘s cheating scandal. A source close to Tristan told us EXCLUSIVELY how it’s an extremely touchy subject. “Tristan is feeling really uncomfortable right now because he can’t really say anything to anyone in the family about Kourtney and Younes and their troubles because it leads right back to him and what he did to Khloe,” our source said. And to add to that it is opening old wounds for Khloe because she now has to relive her experience since Kourtney is now dealing with it.

So, naturally, Khloe and Tristan are completely avoiding the topic altogether. “So now Khloe and Tristan are walking a tight rope by not bringing it up to each other even though it is on both of their minds,” our source added. “It’s just a very uncomfortable experience to deal with right now since they eventually will have to talk about it and deal with the outcome of it all.”

We reported earlier how Younes reportedly cheated on Kourtney Kardashian right after their trip to Portofino in July, while he went on a second vacation. And while Khloe and Tristan aren’t talking about Younes, she blasted Younes’ Instagram post in which he said, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F*ck your Hollywood bullsh*t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).” “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” Khloe commented on The Shade Room’s Instagram of Younes’ story.

Younes responded to reports that he was allegedly hooking up with Jordan Ozuna by writing, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.” To this, Kim Kardashian responded, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” Time will whether or not Tristan will weigh in on the matter or keep up his silence.