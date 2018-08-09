Tiny & T.I. Fans Shouldn’t Lose Hope For A ‘Family Hustle’ Reboot: Why It Could Still Happen

Tiny Harris & T.I. may have turned down a ‘Family Hustle’ reboot, but are they reconsidering now? A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY that there’s a chance the show might come back!

Will Tiny Harris and T.I. OK a reboot of The Family Hustle?. A source close to Tiny told us EXCLUSIVELY how although they’ve rejected previous offers, there’s still hope they might say yes — if their kids do a little persuading. “Even though Tiny and T.I. have repeatedly said no (to a reboot of Family Hustle), the fans should not give up hope,” our source said. “The show isn’t necessarily dead forever because their kids, well at least some of them, have a lot of interest in doing the show again.” While the two were previously rumored to be open to the idea back in January, those reports have since died down.

When it comes down to it, Tiny and T.I.’s kids want to be a part of the show! “They have aspirations to be in the entertainment game and a lot of talent, so doing the show again would be a big help for them, you know, just to get the spotlight and attention back on them,” our source went on to say. “If the kids keep up the pressure, T.I. and Tiny may just give in and agree to do the show for another season.”

So, if the reboot is going to happen, their kids need to keep up the pressure. “They love to make their kids happy so the future of the show really depends on how hard the kids push,” our source added. “If they push hard enough, it could still happen.” T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle previously aired for six seasons, from 2011 to 2017. Time will tell if Tiny and T.I. will agree to film more episodes in the near future.