Sofia Richie Freaking Out: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Talking A Lot After Younes Split

Oh no! Sofia Richie’s freaking out over Scott Disick’s increasing phone calls and texts with Kourtney Kardashian, following her split with Younes Bendjima.

Sofia Richie, 19, is seeing changes – both in her boyfriend Scott Disick’s message inbox and attitude. Following the breakup between Scott’s baby momma Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, he’s been hitting up his ex-girlfriend’s phone a lot more. And it’s not just to discuss whose turn it is to watch the kids, per usual. “Sofia has noticed that all of a sudden, Scott and Kourtney have been talking more frequently since her split from Younes and it is freaking her out,” a source close to Sofia shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Sofia is feeling less secure in her relationship with Scott now that his conversations with Kourtney are less about the kids and more about what is going on with Kourtney’s split from Younes.”

Is Scott just consoling Kourtney, who dumped Younes in July for cheating on her? Sofia worries a newly single Kourtney is changing Scott’s perspective towards the mother of his three children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. “Sofia has real fears about the changes she sees in Scott and with every text and phone call between Scott and Kourtney, Sofia feels her boyfriend slipping away, back into the arms of Kourtney,” our source adds. Sofia’s not the only one surprised by this change of attitude. Kourtney is too! “Kourtney and Scott have spoken since everything went public with Younes and she was actually shocked by how nice and supportive Scott was,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us on Aug. 8. “He usually gives her such a hard time and is always looking for ways to tease her but they talked yesterday and he was totally on her side.”