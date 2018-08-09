Shiggy Apologies For Allegedly Being ‘Unfaithful’ To His Girlfriend: Please ‘Forgive Me’

Seems Shiggy tried to get ‘in his feelings’ with someone who wasn’t his girlfriend, J. Badd. The comedian and viral star shared a tearful message about it was ‘wrong’ for him to fool around!

“I apologize to my girl for constantly having her look stupid with my cheating, my constantly hitting up females,” Shiggy (born Shaquille Mitchell, 25) reportedly said at the start of a now-deleted Instagram video. In the vid, the star who started the Drake “In My Feelings” viral dance craze said that his girlfriend, J. Badd, had put up with his unfaithfulness “constantly” and it needs to stop. “I can’t say keep saying…‘boys will be boys’ because there are males my age who do the right thing and treat their women the right way. I just want to be that guy for her. I want to let you all know there’s nothing cool about cheating.”

“Sorry @Jyoubadd for being whack and being unfaithful to you..I love you and you deserve a man who is willing to give you his all. Talking to other females [and] trying to use them for my own pleasures is wrong. It’s pointless and it needs to stop. It’s not cool and it’s embarrassing and I hope you forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done to you. I want to be a role model and I need to realize that certain things I do is wrong. I shouldn’t use my fame and my horniness to get things from other girls. Definitely not a good look. Sorry.”

So, how did this happen? Supposedly, an IG model spilled the tea on twitter. “So Shiggy DMd me on IG when I was in Toronto. Talking about ‘come to my hotel.’ I mean, would I be wrong to give it to The ShadeRoom? Lol.” Apparently, this wasn’t the first time, as another woman responded to the tweet by alleging he reached out to her as well. “He DMed me too. You aint’s special.” As The Shade Room said, Twitter is ruthless – especially since Shiggy’s public apology got dragged online.

LOOK WHAT YALL DONE DID. GOT SHIGGY APOLOGIZING pic.twitter.com/14OS8YrrL7 — Papi Tré (@iamTresor) August 9, 2018

Shiggy posted an apology vid for cheating on his girl and all the comments are of people laughing at him. That toxic masculinity shit gon’ leave y’all miserable for the rest of your life dawg — UNDERWATER REEF (@ReefBoii) August 9, 2018

Many people compared him to Kevin Hart, who also had to publicly apologize for allegedly cheating on Eniko Parrish in 2017. Others mentioned another famous cheater. “Shiggy been famous for two hours and already had to give the “Kobe Speech.” @ReefBoil, bassist for Cody Simpson & The Tide seemed to shake his head at the whole thing. “Shiggy posted an apology vid for cheating on his girl and all the comments are of people laughing at him. That toxic masculinity shit gon’ leave y’all miserable for the rest of your life dawg.”