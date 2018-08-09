Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Secretly Back Together Again: Why They’re Afraid To Go Public

Are Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley officially back together? A source close to Ronnie told HL EXCLUSIVELY how they’re giving their relationship ‘another chance’.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have not only reportedly made up since their altercation in Las Vegas where Jen allegedly dragged him with his car on Jun. 24, an incident that resulted in him receiving “injuries to his mouth and arms, and roadrash,”and her getting minor cuts. A source close to Ronnie told us EXCLUSIVELY how they can’t “stay away from each other.” “Ronnie and Jen are trying to make things work again. They’re not ready to make it public, but they’re giving their relationship another chance. They have a real love hate relationship, but with a baby together, they have an incredible bond and a lot of love. Neither one can just walk away from the other despite how rocky things get. They are both passionate lovers, and they can’t stay away from each other.

And as of now, things between Ronnie and Jen are going smoothly considering the circumstances. “So far things have been good,” our source went on to say. “They’re getting along great and really enjoying life as a little family with sweet Ariana. They’re afraid to put it out there right now because they know a lot of people do not support this and are very judgmental. They’re even trying to hide it from some of their friends and family because they don’t want to deal with all the judgement.

Apparently, those who are aware they’ve gotten back together are being supportive. “The friends that do know are choosing to be nothing but supportive because that’s what Ronnie and Jen need right now,” our source added. “This is the last chance though. If things get as ugly as they have in the past with all the toxic drama and the fighting it’s going to be hard for anyone in their lives to be on board with this.””