Is Rob Kardashian Making Epic Return To ‘KUWTK’ After Working On His Health? Kris Jenner Teases It

Can we expect Rob Kardashian to make an appearance on our TV screens soon? Kris Jenner teased his return to ‘KUWTK’ in a new interview. She also said that he’s ‘doing better’ and ‘working on his health.’

Keeping Up With The Kardashians just kicked off its fifteenth season, and we might see Rob Kardashian on the show again soon. Kris Jenner revealed in a new interview that her only son could appear on an upcoming season after retreating from the public eye. “I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15,” the momager told Us Weekly. “We actually start shooting season 16 in a month, if you can believe that.”

But Kris explained that it was hard to include Rob in the current season of the show.“I just think that there was so much going on with everybody else and having babies,” she continued, referring to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner who all welcomed daughters earlier this year. “And it was so crazy that we would take off and go to Cleveland and like, we had all the crews were over here, all the crews were over there, and Rob was doing his own thing.”

Rob, 31, stepped away from the spotlight after he gained more than 100 pounds in 2015, with the exception of his and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna‘s short-lived reality show Rob & Chyna that was filmed in 2016. However, his mom revealed that he recently committed to a healthier lifestyle.

“Rob is good. He’s doing better and better,” the reality star, 62, told the magazine. “He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health.”

She added: “I think he’s getting better at understanding how that all works, like I do every day, by the way. I’ve been reading so much about nutrition and health. My mom and my cousin have struggled with some health issues recently. Nothing serious, just nutritionally, and like what you should and shouldn’t be eating. So it’s all very interesting. I feel like our body is just one big scientific experiment.”

The Arthur George sock designer has also been dedicated to being a “really great daddy” to 20-month-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna. “He’s been such a great dad. I mean, his whole world, the sun rises and sets on Dream,” Kris gushed. “So it’s really been great to watch, really, really cute.”