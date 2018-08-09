Rihanna Proves Her Gym Sessions Have Paid Off As It Looks Like She’s Dropped Lbs. In Hot Red Bikini

Rihanna’s gym sessions are paying off, and the singer showed off the results in a sexy red bikini. We’ve got the pic where she’s dropped some serious pounds.

Rihanna has never been one to sweat her weight, freely admitting that it fluctuates and she’s fine with that. After spending the last year a little thicker than usual and happy about it, she decided to get back to working out and the results are pretty obvious. RiRi, 30, celebrated her longtime hairdresser Yusef Williams‘ birthday and had a crew of pals join her on the beach in her native Barbados on Aug. 9. In an Instagram pic posted by a friend, the singer looked stunning in a bright red bikini, showing off her new slimmed down figure, flat tummy and toned thighs. She’s held on to her curves in all the right places, yet has lost a noticeable amount of weight.

Even fans took notice, writing in the comments about her fit new bod. “Damn babe you look stunning @badgalriri,” one fan shared while another added “RIHANNNA OH MY GOD.” “RIRI ALL SKINNY SMFH,” another person added, noticing her weight loss. Others were loving RiRi’s new hairstyle where she’s rocking long cornrow braids, which are perfect for a Caribbean getaway to her home island.

The “Pour It Up” singer recently revealed that she’s making time in her busy schedule to start working out again. “I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some, but not all,” she told British Vogue for their 2018 September issue. “And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.” HAH! That last line is so true. It’s pretty hard to have one without the other unless a plastic surgeon steps in.

Rihanna put her curves to good use when she dropped her line lingerie line Savage x Fenty in May. She modeled many of the looks on her Instagram and made sure that the outfits came in all sizes to fit every body type. “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly,” she told Vogue at the time. “I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.” Rihanna looks super sexy no matter what state her curves are in!