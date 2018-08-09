Mike Pence Said Trump’s $8 Billion Space Force Will Be Created By 2020 & Twitter Trolled Him Hard

Mike Pence announced that Space Force, the so-dubbed sixth branch of the military, would be ready by 2020. Check out all the hilarious memes reacting to this news right here.

It’s 2018 and Space Force is, somehow, a real thing. Vice President Mike Pence announced that the newest branch of the military (and also a terrible name for a Sci-Fi TV show), Space Force, would be created by 2020. Oh, and it’s only going to cost taxpayers $8 billion. “The Space Force will not be built from scratch,” Pence said in a speech that he gave to members of the Pentagon. “This is a critical step toward’s establishing the Space Force as the sixth branch of our armed forces.”

Needless to say, the idea of having “space warriors”, as the Department of Defense so nerdishly calls them, has Twitter exploding with memes and hilarious tweets. One person wrote, “Everyone keeps spelling it wrong, not ‘Space Force’ but ‘Space Balls’.” Another dissed the ridiculous plan, writing, “Gov’t: Sorry we can’t give you healthcare, we had to stick to absolute necessities like [checks notes] a Space Force.”

Seth Macfarlane, the showrunner for the Sci-Fi comedy The Orville, put it bests when he tweeted, “If ‘Space Force’ were a TV show, the writers would keep pitching on a better title.” One person who runs a Twitter as God, wrote, “I already have a Space Force. It is rocky and metallic and 10km in diameter and you will meet it very soon.” Ominous? Yes. Hilarious? Also yes. And of course, there were a slew of Star Wars and Star Trek memes posted in reaction to this news. Check out all of the hilarious memes in our gallery above, and below!

Space force are go ! pic.twitter.com/nnxEJzpyA7 — J🍅hn C (@jconroy1960) August 9, 2018

We're establishing a separate branch of military called Space Force? Howsa we gonna pay for all this, huh? "Credits will do fine." pic.twitter.com/OeyVO6KbU7 — Mark McHamill (@FakeFan50) August 9, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with all of the new developments surrounding space force. As for now, we can only hope these memes will deter Space Force from becoming an actual thing.