Carrie Underwood: How Husband Mike Will Do Diaper & Daycare Duty on Her Upcoming Tour

With a new album, tour and a baby on the way, Carrie Underwood will need some extra help to manage everything. Enter her hubby, Mike Fisher, who we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned will be stepping up his game when it comes to fatherly duties.

So much is happening for Carrie Underwood, 35. She’s releasing her new album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14, and she’ll go on tour in Spring 2019. Oh, yeah – she’s also pregnant. She announced on Aug. 8 that she and former NHL star Mike Fisher, 38, are expecting their second child together. The new bundle of joy is going to drop…right before she goes on tour in 2019. Juggling a tour and motherhood might be rough for some, but Mike’s got Carrie’s back on this. “Mike’s a super hands on dad as it is,” a source close to Carrie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but now that he’s retired from playing pro-hockey, he’s able to give even more.

“He’s such a good dad too,” the insider added. “He has no problems changing diapers or getting up in the middle of the night. When Carrie goes on her tour next year after she has the baby, Mike is already planning to support her on the road.” Fans don’t have to worry about Carrie missing out on spending time with her newborn. Mike, Isaiah Michael Fisher, 3, and the new baby will be by her side. “He will be going with her and bringing the kids. It’ll be the whole family hitting the road.”

This pregnancy is huge, because mere weeks before, Carrie thought she was too old to have a second child with Mike. “Having another child is a dream come true for Carrie,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and she’s not taking it for granted. Carrie feels extra blessed because she wasn’t sure if a second child was in the cards for her and Mike. It was something they prayed and hope for but there are just no guarantees in life, so this news is extra sweet. She and Mike are both beyond excited and happy for this new addition.”

In the wake of this announcement, the source says Carrie is “completely glowing, “looks amazing” and is also “doing great.” She certainly looked great during her highly anticipated performance at CMA Fest, which aired on Aug. 8. The event took place back in June, two months after Carrie returned to the public following her Nov. 2017 fall. Everyone’s going to get a chance to see Carrie live and in person. She announced a massive North American tour, kicking off in May 2019. The 360 arena outing will be all all-female affair, as Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane will open up for her. Oh! What if she’s pregnant with a girl? That would be so fitting.