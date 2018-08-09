‘Mean Tweets’ Hip Hop Edition: Lil Wayne, Logic & More Rappers Read Epic Disses On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Can the best rappers in the business managed to read the meanest tweets ever written about them? Watch the hilarious ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ segment here!

Boom, roasted! All of the music industry’s biggest rappers hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give the performance of a lifetime: reading the cruelest things fans had to say about them on Twitter. That’s right, in the latest Mean Tweets segment, Lil Wayne, Logic, Ty Dolla Sign and more got a chance to read some pretty harsh posts from Twitter’s meanest trolls. For instance, Lil Wayne read, “Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour Four Loko on a gremlin.” Logic had to read this tweet: “Logic is the worst rapper of all time. Paula Dean can rapper better. ” And as part of one of the funniest disses in the segment, Ty Dolla Sign had to read, “Ty Dolla Sign looks like the crab from Moana.”

In a previous Mean Tweets segment, the cast of Avengers stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Holland had to read this scathing criticism: “I bet Tom Holland is one of those whities who claps when the plane lands.” Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson nearly lost it after saying the following tweet: “Also while I’m comparing old men to reptiles, ever notice that Samuel L. Jackson looks like a snapping turtle?” But the insults did not stop there — Chadwick Boseman, 40, got seriously roasted, too. The Black Panther actor read, “Okay, how did the coolest black dude in the galaxy end up with the some whitebread-ass name like Chadwick?

Before that, Pink, Nick Jonas and other music celebs had to read the meanest tweets about themselves. One fan tweeted about Pink, “Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny’s and ruin everyone’s evening.”

We’ll keep you posted with any new Mean Tweets segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the meantime, watch the whole clip above!