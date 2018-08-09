Call your Bubbe. Stick the brisket in the oven. Your favorite divorcee of the Upper West Side is back & we have the first look at Season 2 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!’

Midge Maisel and Pyrex are back and better than ever! The first look at Season 2 of Amazon’s award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is here, and we are already wanting more! Teasing a trip to the Catskills, some romancing with Joel, hysterical Tony Shalhoub scenes and, of course, some crude stand-up comedy, this season is gearing up to be another showstopper. The brainchild of Amy Sherman-Palladino, Season 1 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel told the story of Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who was recently left by her husband Joel (Michael Zegen), and wound up catching the eye of club owner Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) during a drunken stand-up comedy show. Midge, a traditional Upper West Side Jew, strikes up an unlikely friendship with Susie, who tries to push Midge into the world of stand up comedy, after she impressed the club with her crude jokes and ended by flashing the audience.

Now, in the teaser for Season 2, we see Midge happily at work in the department store, rolling her eyes at her nosey mother, and being told by Susie to put her “tits up” before taking on a big stage! Also, there seem to be plenty of romantic moments between she and Joel, and maybe even a new mystery man she meets during a summer trip to the Catskills! Luke Kirby also returns as Lenny Bruce, and there will clearly be some memorable, laugh-out-loud one-liners coming from Alex Borstein. Plus, there appears to be many heartfelt scenes with Midge and Susie, which Alex told HollywoodLife.com would be the case! “Midge and Susie, it’s a love story, you know?” she gushed to HL.

Recall, Season 1 left off with Joel realizing Midge was a comic — and a good one — which had always been his dream for himself. The two had reconciled before he heard her voice on a tape at a record store, and recognized her jokes and drunkenly went to the club to watch her. After her set, Joel followed a group of drunk men who were being nasty to Midge during her set, and threw some punches at them before stumbling off crying, “…she’s really good.” Well now, finally we have a look at what is to come in Season 2, so get your Pyrex and brisket ready to go!