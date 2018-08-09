Maci Bookout Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Ryan Edwards’ Arrest — What Did She Tell Their Son?

Ever since her baby daddy Ryan Edwards was arrested on a heroin possession charge, Maci Bookout has remained silent – publicly at least. Now she’s revealing how the news affected their son.

Maci Bookout, 26, is finally opening up about her ex Ryan Edwards’ drugs bust. The redhead gave her first interview since his July 23 arrest to her Teen Mom OG co-star Kailyn Lowry on her pal’s Coffee Convos podcast during an Aug. 9 episode. Ryan, 30, was thrown in jail on a simple heroin possession charge and – like the rest of us – Kailyn wanted to know exactly what Maci thinks about it.

Maci, who shares a 9-year-old son with Ryan, was fairly diplomatic about the sad situation. She said, “I’ll be honest, I have no idea what state he’s in because he’s not allowed to be around any of us…” Referring to the two-year restraining order she won against him in May, she added, “He can’t just be in the same location as me and the family. So I have no idea. He’s not allowed to contact us or anything like that.” She went on to say, “But I mean, he did get arrested… I mean, I do know why, but I just don’t want to say.”

The episode was clearly recorded after Ryan was arrested in Tennessee but before he was released a week later, because Maci said she was relieved that he was still behind bars. She said, “But to be honest with you I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there, if that makes sense. I know he’s not driving around. He’s not doing something that could potentially really hurt him or an innocent person. So it sucks, crappy situation for everyone.”

The whole incident put Maci in the heartbreaking position of having to discuss Ryan’s drugs arrest with their son Bentley. So what did she tell him? According to Maci, the truth. She said, “It’s Bentley’s dad. Although Bentley’s about to be 10, I’m not sure how much time [Ryan] can make up now, but still, I mean, no one ever wants to tell their child that something terrible has happened to their parent.” Maci also said that Bentley “understands” what’s going on but “doesn’t ever ask questions.” She said, “We fill him in on what’s going on and, as sad as it is, the reason he doesn’t really ask questions is because it’s kind of just always been like this.”

When she says “we” Maci is referring to her husband Taylor McKinney. Together – with Ryan’s parents Larry and Jen Edwards – they are trying to make sure that little Bentley can at least see his dad’s side of the family. She said that, “his main concern is being able to spend time with his Mimi and Papa.” She added, “[That] is what he’s used to…being able to see Jen and Larry.” That, at the very least, is some comfort.