‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Announces Exciting Adoption Plans Amid Pregnancy Rumors

While pregnancy rumors are still swirling around Maci Bookout, she is talking about adding to her family. We’ve got details on how she and husband Taylor McKinney still plan to adopt a child.

While Maci Bookout still hasn’t addressed pregnancy rumors, she does plan to add to her family. She’s mentioned in the past that she and hubby Taylor McKinney would love to adopt and the 26-year-old is sticking with that plan. In an Aug. 9 Coffee and Convos podcast with Teen Mom OG cast mate Kailyn Lowry and pal Lindsie Chrisley, Maci revealed, “We definitely still want to adopt but it’s going to be down the road because we don’t want to adopt a baby, we want to adopt a child. We want to make sure our family is in a really good position to do it, because adopting a child is a really big commitment.”

Maci is aware that adopting an older child is going to come with a whole new set of challenges as opposed to adopting a baby. “How we’re going to deal with and help them grow through their past and some of what they have gone through,” is going to be an issue Maci discussed. Her son Bentley by ex Ryan Edwards turns 10 in October, and she and Taylor share two young children, son Maverick, 2, and daughter Jayde, 3. Maybe the couple will take in a foster child first to see how things go with the rest of her kids.

The MTV star didn’t say anything about being pregnant, and revealed that she and Taylor are taking their first vacation in two years without their children soon. The couple is heading off to Barbados for a week, and Maci is beyond stoked. She’ll no doubt be spending plenty of time in a bikini so if she has a baby bump it will be pretty hard to hide.

Fans have been obsessed with whether or not Maci is pregnant after seeing a group photo the ladies took after taping Coffee And Convos. She was wearing a blue and white checkered sleeveless shirt that was tied at the waist. but it hung slightly away her body and as a result fans were convinced a baby bump was underneath it. Kail posted the pic to her Instagram account where a fan accused her of “revealing Maci’s pregnancy.” The 26-year-old shot that down big time, responding, “Except I didn’t. It’s the way the shirt was flowing.” You’d think if Maci really was pregnant, she’s reveal it to close friend Kailyn.