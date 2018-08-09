Lance Armstrong wiped out big time during a July 8 bike ride, and the pictures of his injuries are hard to look at. Is he alright?!

Lance Armstrong, 46, took a hard hit when he crashed his bike while riding in Colorado on July 8, and the pictures are not pretty. The cycling pro lost his balance at one point, resulting in him bashing his face into the pavement so badly, he had to be hospitalized. Poor Lance! “Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail,” Lance said in a photo of his bloodied face on his Instagram.

Lance was riding on the Tom Blake dirt trail in Snowmass Village in Aspen at the time he wiped out, according to TMZ. Thankfully, the former professional road racing cyclist seemed to be alright after seeing a doctor. “Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked,” he also said in his message.” “For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now,” he added.

Lance was infamously banned from cycling and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after a USDA report placed him in the middle of a doping program, but these days, he is moving on from the incident. In addition to hosting his weekly show The Forward, Armstrong has been hosting daily Tour de France recap podcasts with former teammate George Hincapie. Clearly, the athlete is enjoying keeping cycling a part of his life!

We’re glad to see Lance is going to be alright, and that he’s taking this injury so seriously. Rest up, Lance!