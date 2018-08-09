Stop everything! Kylie just posted the sweetest photos of her and Stormi for her birthday. Click here to check out their heartwarming mother/daughter shots!

Talk about a milestone birthday! Kylie Jenner is ringing in her 21st on August 10, which would be exciting enough if it wasn’t also her first time celebrating a birthday with six-month-old Stormi Webster. Although we don’t know what exactly the reality star will be doing to ring in the big day, we do know that party guests should feel less pressure with the presents this year — she’s already been blessed with the best! “Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift,” Kylie wrote in a new Instagram post. “What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.” As if that wasn’t sweet enough, the new mom posted two photos of the two of them. If they don’t melt your heart, we don’t know what will!

In the first, Stormi is cuddled up in Kylie’s arms with her eyes wide open and a finger in her mouth. She couldn’t be cuter in the close-up shot — and we should mention that Kylie doesn’t look so bad herself! She’s absolutely stunning as she holds her baby and looks off into the distance. And, of course, it goes without saying that her makeup and hair looks on point. She’s wearing a simple black dress, which can be seen better in the second full-body pic, cutely captioned, “My heart.” Does it get any more adorable than this? We don’t think so. The mother/daughter pair look super comfortable together, and we’re just so glad Kylie gets to share her 21st birthday with her little bundle of joy.

No matter what happens at her birthday celebration tonight, we know Kylie’s got a great year ahead of her! But rumor has it, she’ll have more to be thankful for than just her baby girl after her party. Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, may just get down on one knee on Kylie’s 21st, a source close to the Kardashian fam told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris is a little worried that Kylie might elope with Travis,” the insider said. “He’s planning a special surprise for Kylie’s 21st birthday and Kris fears he might whisk Kylie off and marry her without any warning.”

Sounds like Kylie’s 21st may be her biggest and best year yet! We can’t wait to follow along — especially if she shares more sweet Stormi pics with us along the way.