Kourtney Kardashian Revenges Dresses In See-Through Top On Night Out After Younes Split — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian reminded Younes Bendjima what he was missing by wearing an insanely sexy outfit for a girls’ night out with Larsa Pippen. See pics of her see-through outfit!

They say the best revenge is looking good and living well, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s doing just that. The day after it was revealed that she and longtime boyfriend Younes Bendjima had called it quits, Kourtney headed out for a night on the town in Beverly Hills with bestie Larsa Pippen, and she looked hotter than hot. Sure, Kourtney always looks hot, but this outfit was next-level! What should have been an undershirt — a totally see-through tank top — became evening wear when Kourtney made it part of her unique ensemble. She wore the sheer tank over a neon yellow bra, and tucked it all into a pair of straight-leg, high-waisted black PVC trousers.

Cute, right? It’s not necessarily what the rest of us would wear out to a dinner with friends, but we’re also not part of America’s royal family. She accessorized with a pair of matching, neon yellow Yeezy pumps, and a retro Louis Vuitton bag with multicolored logos. She kept her hair and beauty game simple. It doesn’t look like she was wearing a stitch of makeup, and her hair was combed out in easy waves. See a full-length photo of Kourtney’s gorgeous look below!

While the world only found out on August 7 that Kourtney and Younes broke up, it turns out that they actually split a month ago! Younes had allegedly been cheating on Kourtney right after their romantic trip to Italy ended, according to TMZ, and she kicked the 25-year-old model to the curb. We would all be none the wiser if not for eagle-eyed fans who realized they were following each other on Instagram anymore. The kiss of death, right?

We’re eagerly awaiting more sexy outfits from Kourtney now that she’s a single woman again. After all, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters always look their best after they’ve ditched the dead weight!