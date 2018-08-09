Khloe Kardashian Posts Pic Of Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Perky Boobs’ — Tempting Future Lovers?

Younes who? Kourt is getting some support from her sister after her recent, messy breakup! Khloe posted a smokin’ hot pic of the mom of three — click to see it!

Damn! Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her sexy sister Kourtney Kardashian. In a pic she posted on August 9, Khloe wrote, “Kourt didn’t want me to post this picture but I think I put enough filters on it to make us both happy! PS- Kourt, tell your perky boobs to calm down. I wonder what oil is used on them.. maybe that’s my problem lol.” This photo was actually taken on July 30, when the sisters were filming their confessional for their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but Khloe kept it for the right time, that’s for sure!

Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima dated for about 18 months before breaking up about a month ago. After a messy split and rumors that he cheated, it looks like Khloe is letting all eligible men know Kourt is on the market and ready to date again! Model Younes and the famous sisters have been feuding on social media since the split became public, and Khloe just took it up a notch. Kourt just hit the town with GF Larsa Pippen on August 8 in a sheer crop top and neon bra. She’s not afraid to show off the body she works hard for, and now that she’s single, all bets are off!

Both sisters look stunning in this photo. Khloe looks amazing after losing 33 pounds of baby weight since April, and Kourtney is in the best shape of her life! Two hot moms, right there!