Parents fret over their kids asking about the ‘birds and the bees,’ but Kim Kardashian revealed on Real 92.3 on Aug. 9 an even more complicated question: ‘Mom, why are you famous?’ Watch!

If you’re starring in a Fendi campaign at age five, it may make you think – wait, how did I get here? Kim Kardashian, 37, revealed that’s probably what her daughter North West, 5, was wondering recently. During a hilarious interview with Big Boy for Real 92.3 on Aug. 9, the KKW Beauty, Inc. CEO revealed to the radio host that North had finally asked the question she’s most likely been dreading: “Mom, why are you famous?”

“I was like ‘Oh, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now.’ And I’m like, ‘We have a TV show,'” Kim told Big Boy, then repeated, ‘We have a TV show.'” Uh oh…awkward. Obviously, the elephant in the room was Kim’s sex tape with Ray J, 37, which is arguably what really propelled her into the lime-light after it leaked in 2007. Of course, Kim’s daughter is way too young to to be told about that, and Kim has argued in the past that it was leaked against her will. So instead, Kim decided to refer to her family’s famous reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which first aired in 2007 and is now on Season 15. “And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ And you know,” Kim pauses and shrugs, “That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!'” Being married to Kanye West, 41, who’s won 21 Grammys and has multiple platinum records, also helps Kim’s street cred. But we guess North was just curious about her mom’s resume!

North can expect her mom to continue being open with her, which is a commitment the KUWTK star’s family made with one another, Kim revealed later. “We kind of make that pact with each other. Even if we’re not obviously filming at a time when something goes down, we film every aftermath, we show everything that happens afterwards,” Kim shared. “We open up about anything and everything we’re going through. We’re always super open. It’s therapeutic. We said if we’re going to do it, then let’s really do it.”

Kim received another question, this time from Big Boy. “Do you think North has more money than us? Like her own. Like real talk,” he asked. Kim politely laughed off the question, but we think he already knew the answer to that!